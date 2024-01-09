Ex-Green Beret stands with Venezuelan coup plotter ahead of U.S. sentencing on terror charges

MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. veteran who plotted to overthrow Venezuela’s president is proudly standing with a former Venezuelan army general who pleaded guilty in New York on terrorism charges. Former Green Beret Jordan Goudreau describes Cliver Alcalá as a patriot and dedicated family man worthy of a reduced prison sentence. The retired Venezuelan army general is set to be sentenced Jan. 18 on two counts of providing support for a Colombian rebel army designated terrorist group by the U.S. The two men drew close while plotting to overthrow Nicolás Maduro in 2020.

