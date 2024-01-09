Former Pakistani prime minister Khan and his wife are indicted in a graft case
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say a Pakistani court has indicted imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife on graft charges of retaining state gifts from when Khan was in power. Tuesday’s indictment is another blow to Khan and his political party ahead of parliamentary elections on Feb. 8. Officials say Khan and his wife pleaded not guilty. Khan’s legal team confirmed the indictment in the case filed by the National Accountability Bureau. Pakistan’s most popular opposition figure is serving time on a corruption conviction and has multiple other legal cases hanging over him.