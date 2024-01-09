Gabriel Attal is France’s youngest-ever prime minister at age 34 and the first who is openly gay

PARIS (AP) — Gabriel Attal has been named as France’s youngest-ever prime minister as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a fresh start for the rest of his term amid growing political pressure from the far right. Attal, who’s 34, is France’s first openly gay prime minister. He rose to prominence as the government spokesman and education minister. His predecessor resigned Monday following political turmoil over an immigration law that strengthens the government’s ability to deport foreigners. Macron will name a new government in the coming days. Macron has shifted rightward on security and migration issues as his far-right rival Marine Le Pen has gained political influence.

