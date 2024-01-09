Hezbollah launches drone strike on base in northern Israel. Israel’s military says there’s no damage

GHANDOURIYEH, Lebanon (AP) — Hezbollah says it launched a drone strike at the Israeli army’s northern headquarters Tuesday in retaliation for recent strikes in Lebanon that killed top Hamas and Hezbollah officials. Israel’s military acknowledges that one of its army bases in northern Israel was targeted but says there were no injuries or damage. Also Tuesday, officials said an Israeli drone strike in Lebanon killed three Hezbollah members. Hezbollah says it struck at the Israeli army’s northern command headquarters in Safed with several drones. The Israeli military did not specify where the base is located.

