How local farmers are navigating frosty overnight conditions

The National Weather Service called a Frost Advisory for the Coachella Valley due to last night's frigid temperatures which dipped into the low to mid 30s.

Frost, or a thin layer of ice crystals that develop from water vapor, forms when temperatures reach below 36°.

Frost is especially harmful to outdoor vegetation and agriculture; the phenomena has the potential to kill sensitive plants like tomatoes, squash, pepper and more.

News Channel 3's Tatum Larsen checked in with local farmers at The Packhouse at Aziz Farms today who said their crops survived the cold night.

