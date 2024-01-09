Kenyan court: Charge doomsday cult leader within 2 weeks or we release him on our terms
By TOM ODULA
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan court has warned prosecutors that it will release under its own terms a pastor and others accused of being behind the deaths of 429 people believed to be his cult followers if they aren’t charged within two weeks. For months since the arrests last April, prosecutors have asked the court for permission to keep holding Paul Mackenzie and 28 others while they look into the case that shocked Kenyans with the discovery of mass graves and allegations of starvation and strangulation.