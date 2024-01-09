Mississippi governor, in second inauguration, says he wants young people to stop leaving the state
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has been inaugurated for his second term. The 49-year-old Republican took the oath of office Tuesday. Using the theme “Mississippi Forever,” he said he wants to curb the trend of young people leaving the state to pursue careers elsewhere. Republicans have held the Mississippi governorship for the past 20 years. The November general election was unusually competitive in a state where Republicans control all statewide offices and both chambers of the Legislature. Reeves received nearly 51% of the vote to defeat Democrat Brandon Presley with nearly 48%. An independent candidate got just over 1%.