‘3 Body Problem’ to open SXSW, ‘The Fall Guy’ also to premiere at Austin festival

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The SXSW Film & TV Festival will open with premiere of “3 Body Problem,” the anticipated Netflix series from “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, and “True Blood” writer Alexander Woo. “3 Body Problem” will kick off the 31st edition of the Austin, Texas, festival on March 8. The series, based on Liu Cixin’s novel, is a dystopian tale in which scientists are being targeted by a mysterious force. A detective story unravels a larger threat to humanity. “3 Body Problem” debuts March 21 on Netflix. SXSW also announced that its centerpiece will “The Fall Guy,” David Leitch’s action thriller starring Ryan Gosling as a stunt man.

