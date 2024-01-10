A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced in the hit-and-run death of a retired police officer

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after pleading guilty in a hit-and-run crash that killed a retired Chicago police officer. WLS-TV reports Ted Plevritis, of Palatine, Illinois, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of failure to report the crash. He was given credit for almost two years already spent behind bars. Plevritis was originally charged with several felonies in the death of 57-year-old Rick Haljean. The retired officer and father of three was crossing a road in January 2022 in Chicago when he was struck and killed by the vehicle Plevritis was driving.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.