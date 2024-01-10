Adan Canto’s wife calls him her ‘treasure’ in emotional tribute

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Actor Adan Canto’s wife Stephanie is honoring her husband, who died on Monday at age 42.

“Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon,” she wrote on her Instagram page on Tuesday, followed by a broken heart emoji.

Next to a photo showcasing the pair smiling together, she also cited a bible verse that read, in part, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

Canto died on Monday of appendiceal cancer, according to his publicist Jennifer Allen, who said in a statement sent to CNN on Tuesday that he “had a depth of spirit that few truly knew.”

Born in Mexico and raised in Texas, Canto was a skilled actor and musician who was starring in the Fox series “The Cleaning Lady,” which was filming its third season at the time of his death. Canto had not yet begun working on the new season, Allen said.

Canto was also known for his roles in “Designated Survivor,” “Narcos” and “Blood and Oil,” among other TV series. His movie oeuvre included playing Sunspot in Marvel’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” plus appearances in the film “Agent Game” and “Bruised,” Halle Berry’s directorial debut.

Canto is survived by his wife and their two young children, Roman Adler and Eve Josephine.

