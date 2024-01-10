Boston reaches $2.4 million settlement with female police commander over gender discrimination case

BOSTON (AP) — Boston has reached a $2.4 million settlement with a high ranking female police commander who accused the department of gender discrimination. The lawyer for Beth Donovan, the first woman to reach the rank of deputy superintendent of the police department’s Bureau of Field Services, said Wednesday a formal agreement was still being drafted. The city did not respond to a request for comment but had told The Boston Globe that it wouldn’t comment until settlement documents had been signed. Donavan’s lawyer says she was demoted to sergeant from deputy superintendent in September 2018, and has been kept on administrative leave and medical leave.

