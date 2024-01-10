Edmunds compares the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV and 2024 Tesla Model Y

The new 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is one of the most intriguing electric vehicle debuts this year. With roomy seating and lots of the latest technology features, it could appeal to people looking to go electric with their next SUV purchase. However, it competes against a host of other electric SUVs, the most popular being the Tesla Model Y. The automotive experts at Edmunds put these two electric SUVs in a head-to-head competition to determine if the upstart Blazer EV can unseat the Model Y.

