Greek prime minister says legislation allowing same-sex marriage will be presented soon

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s center-right prime minister says his government will soon submit legislation allowing civil marriage for same-sex couples. That’s despite reservations from some of his party’s own lawmakers and the country’s powerful church. But Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says the proposed law will not extend the right to parenthood through surrogate mothers to same-sex couples — an issue that has divided Greek society. Mitsotakis said Wednesday he is confident the law can be approved in parliament with cross-party support, even though he won’t force those of his lawmakers who are against it to back it.

