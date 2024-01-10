Houston Texans owner is fighting son’s claims that she’s incapacitated and needs guardian

HOUSTON (AP) — Court records show the owner of the Houston Texans is fighting efforts by one of her sons to have her declared incapacitated and have a guardian appointed for her. Robert Cary McNair Jr. filed his application for appointment of a guardian for Janice McNair in probate court in November. Attorneys for Janice McNair and her son Cal McNair, who is chairman and CEO of the Texans, say the claims she’s incapacitated are “drastic and unwarranted.” An attorney for Cary McNair did not respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday. The news of infighting among the family that runs the NFL franchise comes as the Texans ready for a playoff appearance Saturday, their first since 2019.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.