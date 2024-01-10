Nebraska lawmaker seeks to block November ballot effort outlawing taxpayer money for private schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Last year, opponents of a new Nebraska law that will allow taxpayer money to be used for private school scholarships gathered more than enough signatures to put the question of repealing the law to voters. Now, the Republican state lawmaker who introduced the measure is seeking to have the voter-backed referendum effort stripped from this year’s ballot. Omaha Sen. Lou Ann Linehan sent a letter to Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen asking him to declare the ballot initiative unconstitutional and keep it off November’s ballot. She says the state constitution places the power of taxation in the hands solely of the Legislature.

