Nepal’s star cricket player is sentenced to 8 years in prison for rape and ordered to pay fine

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s star cricket player and former captain of the national team has been sentenced to eight years in prison for rape and ordered to pay a fine. The Kathmandu District Court judge issued the sentence for Sandeep Lamichhane. He has the next 100 days to make an appeal. His attorneys were not available for comment, but local news reports said they were likely to appeal. He has been told to pay 300,000 rupees ($2,250) as a fine and another 200,000 rupees ($1,500) to the victim as compensation.

