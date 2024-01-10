Pope confirms new leader of India’s Syro-Malabar Church, divided for decades over liturgy dispute
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has confirmed a new leader for India’s Syro-Malabar Church in a step toward healing a decades-long liturgical dispute. Francis confirmed the election of His Beatitude Mar Raphael Thattil as major archbishop of an area in the southern state of Kerala, where many of India’s Christians live. Thattil’s appointment opens a new chapter for the church, which has been badly divided by a dispute over the celebration of the liturgy. The dispute became so dire that Francis recently threatened to excommunicate hundreds of priests.