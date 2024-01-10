Sen. Bob Menendez seeks dismissal of criminal charges. His lawyers say prosecutors ‘distort reality’

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Bob Menendez is seeking dismissal of bribery charges, saying through lawyers that New York federal prosecutors are making claims that are “outrageously false, and indeed distort reality.” The New Jersey Democrat has pleaded not guilty to charges revealed last fall with an indictment alleging that Menendez and his wife accepted bribes of gold bars and cash in return for help from the senator that would benefit three New Jersey businessmen. The indictment has since been updated to accuse Menendez of using his political influence to secretly advance Egypt’s interests and of acting favorably to Qatar’s government to aid a businessman. A May trial is scheduled.

