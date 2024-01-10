Tanker in Gulf of Oman boarded by men in military uniforms in apparent seizure in Mideast water
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman has been boarded by “unauthorized” men in military uniforms. The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which provides warnings to sailors in the Middle East, said the incident began early on Thursday morning in the waters between Oman and Iran, in an area transited by ships coming in and out of the Strait of Hormuz. The U.K. military-run group described receiving a report from the ship’s security manager of hearing “unknown voices over the phone” alongside with the ship’s captain. It said that further efforts to contact the ship have failed.