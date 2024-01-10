Trial is postponed for an Illinois man charged with killing 7 at a Fourth of July parade in 2022

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A judge has postponed the trial of an Illinois man accused of killing seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago in 2022 after his lawyer on Wednesday asked for more time to review evidence. The trial of Robert Crimo III had been slated to begin next month. A new date has not yet been set. Prosecutors said in December that they had turned over nearly 10,000 pages of case evidence to Crimo’s defense team. The 23-year-old fired his public defenders last month, saying he planned to represent himself, but he rehired them last week. Dozens of people were wounded in the shooting in Highland Park.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

