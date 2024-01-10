Worker tells of fleeing burning vehicle in cargo ship fire that killed 2 New Jersey firefighters
By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press
UNION, N.J. (AP) — Federal investigators are looking into a dockside cargo ship fire that killed two New Jersey firefighters at Port Newark. The Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board held a hearing Wednesday about the July 5 blaze aboard the Grande Costa d’Avorio. The Italian-owned vessel was carrying over 1,200 automobiles when it caught fire. Two fire captains died fighting the blaze. A worker pushing vehicles onto the ship says a Jeep Wrangler he was using as a “pusher vehicle” burst into flames near the top of the ship.