Africa’s Catholic hierarchy refuses same-sex blessings, says such unions are contrary to God’s will

VATICAN CITY (AP) — In the greatest rebuke yet to Pope Francis, the Catholic bishops of Africa and Madagascar have issued a unified statement refusing to follow his declaration allowing priests to offer blessings to same-sex couples. They assert that such unions are “contrary to the will of God.” The statement is signed by Congolese Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo on behalf of the symposium of African national bishops conferences. It marks the closest thing to a continent-wide dissent from the declaration Francis approved Dec. 18 allowing priests to offer such blessings.

