Boeing’s design of a part that blew off a jetliner is being investigated by the federal government

Federal officials are investigating Boeing’s design of a panel that blew off a jetliner in midflight last week. The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that the investigation is focusing on door plugs like the one that came off an Alaska Airlines Boeing jetliner over Oregon. The FAA says Boeing’s manufacturing practices need to meet high safety standards. The plane involved is a Boeing 737 Max 9, and all similar planes operated by Alaska Airlines and United Airlines remain grounded.

