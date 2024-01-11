Fox town hall with Trump draws more TV viewers than debate between Haley and DeSantis

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump reached an estimated 4.3 million viewers during his live town hall on Fox News Wednesday night. The Nielsen company says the event outpaced CNN’s live debate between GOP presidential rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, which aired at the same time. CNN’s debate was seen by just under 2.6 million people. Trump has not participated in any of the presidential primary debates, and Fox said the town hall was scheduled to compete against the debate at the Trump campaign’s insistence. Both events were held in Des Moines, Iowa, in advance of next Monday’s Iowa caucuses.

