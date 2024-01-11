Inmate gets life sentence for killing fellow inmate, stabbing a 2nd at federal prison in Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A federal inmate already serving a life sentence has been sentenced to a second life term after pleading guilty to fatally strangling a fellow inmate and stabbing a second inmate at a federal prison in Indiana. The U.S. Attorneys Office says 58-year-old Rodney Curtis Hamrick was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday by a federal judge in Terre Haute after pleading guilty to first-degree murder. He received a 20-year sentence, to be served concurrently, for his guilty plea to assault with intent to commit murder. Prosecutors say Hamrick strangled inmate Robert Neal and stabbed inmate Richard Warren on Nov. 18, 2018, at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.