New York City built a migrant tent camp on a remote former airfield. Then winter arrived

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s hasty pre-storm evacuation of a massive tent shelter for migrants has become a flashpoint in the national debate over migrants entering the country’s southern border. The city moved about 2,000 people, including many children, from the makeshift shelter on a former airfield in Brooklyn to a nearby high school Tuesday as a powerful storm approached, prompting school administrators to close the building and switch to remote classes for students the next day. Conservative politicians and pundits seized on the situation, which also renewed criticism over how New York and other big cities are responding to the immigration surge.

BY PHILIP MARCELO and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.