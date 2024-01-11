Poland’s president plans to pardon 2 politicians as tens of thousands hold anti-government protest

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president says he has started the process to once again pardon two politicians who were arrested earlier this week. The case is at the center of a standoff between Poland’s new centrist government and its conservative predecessor. The move Thursday came as thousands of supporters of Poland’s former governing Law and Justice party protested against the arrest of the two politicians and against moves that the new pro-European Union government has undertaken to take control of state media. The Law and Justice party governed for eight years before losing October’s parliamentary elections.

