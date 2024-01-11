Tennessee lawmakers are at odds after studying rejection of US education money over its requirements
By JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have hit an impasse after studying whether the state should forgo more than $1 billion in federal K-12 education funding annually. Senators on a panel studying the issue this week cautioned that the rejection would be unprecedented and raise more questions than answers. They also noted that they haven’t been able to agree with the House counterparts on what to recommend about the federal education funding decisions. The House plans to release its own report. Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton raised the idea of potentially rejecting the federal education money early last year.