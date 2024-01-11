The UK prime minister is visiting Kyiv to announce a new support package for Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is visiting Kyiv to announce a new package of support, including an increase in military funding, a statement from his office said. Sunak on Friday is expected to announce an increase in military funding for Ukraine for the next financial year to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion), the statement said. Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to also sign an agreement on security cooperation, which includes intelligence sharing, cybersecurity and medical and military training.