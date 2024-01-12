3 Palestinians killed by Israeli army after they attack in West Bank settlement

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army said Friday it killed three Palestinian men who infiltrated a West Bank settlement and fired upon soldiers. Israel’s Army Radio said the soldiers were attacked while patrolling the settlement of Adora in the southern West Bank and they returned fire, killing three men. One Palestinian man involved in the attack was injured with a shot to the leg. The attack came amid surging violence in the occupied territory nearly 100 days into Israel’s war with Hamas. The army frequently stages deadly military raids it says are aimed at stamping out militancy.

