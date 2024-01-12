6 Turkish soldiers killed in an attack on a base in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Turkish Defense Ministry says six Turkish soldiers have been killed in an attack on a military base in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region. The ministry said that seven soldiers were wounded with two of them suffering serious injuries in Friday’s attack. The ministry said that 12 militants had been “neutralized” and operations were continuing in the area. The wounded troops were taken hospitalized for treatment. The clashes follow a similar attack in northern Iraq by militants affiliated with the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party or PKK three weeks ago that led to the deaths of 12 Turkish soldiers.

