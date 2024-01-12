A 4th person has died after fiery crash near western New York concert, but motive remains a mystery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a fourth person has died nearly two weeks after a driver crashed an SUV packed with gas cans near a crowd of New Year’s concertgoers in western New York. But authorities said Friday they may never know the driver’s motive for what they call an intentional attack. Rochester police say 35-year-old motorist Michael Avery spent several hours in parking lots and other spots near the Kodak Center on the night of the fiery wreck, and he had a replica gun along with canisters of gasoline in his rented car. It killed him, two passengers in another car and a pedestrian. The death of pedestrian 54-year-old pedestrian Dawn Revette was announced Friday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.