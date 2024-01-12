A Danish appeals court upholds prison sentences for Iranian separatists convicted of terror charges

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish appeals court has upheld the sentences of three members of an Iranian separatist group convicted of promoting terror in Iran and gathering information in Europe for an unnamed Saudi intelligence service. The three had been convicted and sentenced in a lower court in 2022 to six, seven and eight years in prison, respectively. They will be expelled from Denmark for good, the Eastern High Court in Copenhagen ruled. The appeals court did not release the men’s names. They will serve their time in Danish prisons but it was unclear when they would be expelled. The three were arrested in February 2020 in the town of Ringsted, 60 kilometers southwest of the Danish capital of Copenhagen.

