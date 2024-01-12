Alabama is close to hiring Kalen DeBoer from Washington to replace Nick Saban, AP source says

A person with direct knowledge of the talks tells The Associated Press that Alabama is negotiating with Washington coach Kalen DeBoer and is close to hiring him as the replacement for Nick Saban. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a deal was not completed or announced yet. The 49-year-old DeBoer is a former NAIA coach who led Washington to the national championship game in just his second season. DeBoer would replace Saban, who announced his retirement Wednesday after leading the Crimson Tide to six national championships in 17 seasons.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.