Cellebrite donates AI investigative tools to nonprofits to help find missing children faster

NEW YORK (AP) — Cellebrite DI, Ltd., launched “Operation Find Them All” on Friday – an initiative where the provider of digital artificial intelligence tools will donate its technology to nonprofits that help find endangered children, including the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, and the nonprofit The Exodus Road, which fights human trafficking around the world. Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite’s CEO, said the FBI had nearly 360,000 cases of missing children in 2022, while the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received more than 32 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation that year. Knowing that his company had the technology that could help children in trouble, Carmil said he felt Cellebrite had to do what it could.

