DeSantis plans to go from Iowa to South Carolina, skipping New Hampshire, as he targets Haley

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ron DeSantis is taking his battle with Nikki Haley directly to her home state, planning to head straight to South Carolina, which holds the first GOP votes in the South, after Monday’s Iowa caucuses. His campaign tells The Associated Press that the Florida governor will leave Iowa after a caucus night party on Monday and fly to South Carolina, where he will appear at a campaign event in Greenville, in the state’s largely conservative northwestern corner. For months, Haley and DeSantis have been locked in a battle for second place in the 2024 Republican primary, which has been led by former President Donald Trump. DeSantis’ campaign says the move is intended to signal to Haley that he’s intent on performing well in her home state.

