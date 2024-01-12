Former Connecticut mayoral candidate pleads guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol breach charge

A former Connecticut city alderman who won a Republican primary for mayor while facing charges related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for his actions in Washington. Gino DiGiovanni Jr., who lost the November election for Derby mayor, pleaded guilty Friday to a trespassing charge during a federal court videoconference hearing. Sentencing is set for April 15. He faces up to six months in jail under federal sentencing guidelines. His lawyer, Martin Minnella, says DiGiovanni wasn’t violent that day, did not break into the Capitol and didn’t damage anything inside.

