Grubhub agrees to a $3.5 million settlement with Massachusetts for fees charged during the pandemic

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell announced a $3.5 million settlement with the online food delivery service platform Grubhub. Friday’s settlement resolves a 2021 lawsuit brought by Campbell alleging Grubhub illegally overcharged fees to Massachusetts restaurants. The alleged overcharging violates a state fee cap put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Campbell says Grubhub will pay a combined total of over $3.5 million to impacted restaurants under the terms of the settlement. Grubhub will also pay $125,000 to the state. A spokesperson for the company says serving restaurants is “at the heart of everything Grubhub does.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.