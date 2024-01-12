Oregon Supreme Court keeps Trump on primary ballot

SALEM, Oregon (AP) — Oregon’s Supreme Court is keeping former President Donald Trump on the primary ballot in that state. The court on Friday wouldn’t take up a lawsuit seeking to disqualify Trump under a rarely used constitutional provision prohibiting those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. The state court said it will wait until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a similar case out of Colorado before considering a lawsuit over whether the 14th Amendment disqualifies Trump. The nation’s highest court has never before ruled on Section 3 of the amendment, which has rarely been used since the 1870s.

