Parents facing diaper duty could see relief from bipartisan tax legislation introduced in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — For weary parents rolling up their sleeves for diaper duty, a bill in Kentucky would deliver tax relief when purchasing a necessity that adds up to a big expense. The measure would exempt diapers from the state’s 6% sales tax. Senators from both parties have signed on as cosponsors. And the proposal has received a hearty endorsement from the operator of a Kentucky diaper bank. The bill’s lead sponsor is Democratic Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong. She said Friday that anyone with children understands how expensive diapers have become, and the National Diaper Bank Network says the struggle to afford diapers is a growing problem.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.