Somali president’s son reportedly testifies in Turkey as he is accused of killing motorcyclist

ISTANBUL (AP) — The son of Somalia’s president has testified at an Istanbul court about the death of a motorcycle courier in the city. An arrest warrant had been issued after a diplomatic car he was driving allegedly hit the courier on an Istanbul highway in November. The private Demiroren News Agency says the court revoked the arrest warrant and a travel ban after Mohammed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud gave his statement. The death had threatened to sour friendly relations between Turkey and Somalia. An indictment prepared by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office calls for a prison sentence of two to six years for “causing death by negligence.”

