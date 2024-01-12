US Coast Guard says a Dominican died after it fired at a fleeing boat carrying $11M worth of cocaine
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a person from the Dominican Republic died after it fired at a fleeing boat in the Caribbean Sea that was smuggling an estimated $11 million worth of cocaine. The agency says Coast Guard officials aboard a U.S. Navy ship fired “warning shots and disabling fire” during the Jan. 1 incident and found an injured crew member when they boarded. The statement said that the person received first aid and was medically evacuated to the Dominican Republic, where they died. The Coast Guard says it is investigating.