West Virginia Senate OKs bill to allow veterans, retired police to provide armed security in schools
By LEAH WILLINGHAM
Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — County education boards in West Virginia could contract with military veterans and retired law enforcement officers to provide armed security at K-12 public schools under a bill passed by the Republican-controlled state Senate. Republican Sen. Eric Tarr of Putnam County said the bill passed Friday was brought to him by retired military officers concerned about school shootings. Tarr said the officers told him that they need people in the schools who are “trained to run at a gun at an instant when it’s necessary to protect our children.” The bill will now be considered by the House of Delegates. The West Virginia Senate passed a similar bill last year.