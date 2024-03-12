2 detectives looking for missing students have been found after disappearing in Mexican state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two detectives looking for 43 students who went missing almost 10 years ago were found unharmed, two days after they disappeared in Mexico’s Pacific coast state of Guerrero. Officials did not say Tuesday how the two federal detectives, a man and a woman, were found or whether they had been freed from captivity. The disappearances were the latest sign of what appeared to be a generalized breakdown in law and order in Guerrero state, home to the resort of Acapulco. Videos posted on social media this week showed drug gang enforcers brutally beating bus drivers in Acapulco for failing to act as lookouts for the cartel.

