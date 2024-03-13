An Israeli drone strikes a car in southern Lebanon and kills a member of Hamas’ military wing

BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli drone strike targeting a car in southern Lebanon near the coastal city of Tyre has killed a member of the Palestinian militant Hamas group and another person. Hamas identified its slain member as Hadi Mustafa and said he was with the group’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades. The Israeli military released a video of the strike on Wednesday and said Mustafa was directing cells to attack Israeli and Jewish targets in different parts of the world. Over the past few months, Israeli strikes have killed or wounded several ranking members of the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group, as well as ally Hamas in different parts of Lebanon.

