Chris Wallace looks back at Nixon-Kennedy election in the book ‘Countdown 1960
NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime newsman Chris Wallace isn’t only thinking about this year’s presidential election. The CNN anchor has written a book on the race between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon. The race was narrowly won by Kennedy and featured the first televised presidential debates. Dutton announced Wednesday that “Countdown 1960: The Behind-the-Scenes Story of the 311 Days that Changed America’s Politics Forever” will be published Oct. 8. Wallace co-wrote the new book with Mitch Weiss, who also collaborated with Wallace on the bestsellers “Countdown 1945” and “Countdown bin Laden.”