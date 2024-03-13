Investigator says she asked Boeing’s CEO who handled panel that blew off a jet. He couldn’t help her
By The Associated Press
The nation’s chief accident investigator says she’s gone to the top of Boeing — the company’s CEO — and still can’t get answers about who worked on the panel that blew off a jetliner in January. Jennifer Homendy — chair of the National Transportation Safety Board — says Boeing CEO David Calhoun told her the records just don’t exist. The safety board chair says the absence of records will complicate the investigation into the Jan. 5 blowout of a panel on a Boeing 737 Max jetliner. Investigators also wanted video from cameras inside Boeing’s factory, but Boeing says the video was erased after 30 days, following the company’s standard practice.