Utah man dies in avalanche while backcountry skiing in western Montana

HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) — A Utah man has died after being caught in an avalanche while backcountry skiing in western Montana. Ravalli County officials say 64-year-old David Macfarlane of Park City died Tuesday in the slide near Lost Trail Pass on the Montana-Idaho border. Sheriff-Coroner Steve Holton says Macfarlane was one of a group of five skiers from Utah who were on a steep north-facing slope just west of the Lost Trail Ski area boundary — and only a few hundred feet inside Montana — when he was caught in the slide. The other skiers located Macfarlane and administered first aid. But he had died of his injuries by the time search and rescue crews arrived.

