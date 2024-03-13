Wood pellet producer Enviva files for bankruptcy and plans to restructure

The largest industrial wood pellet supplier in the world has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Maryland-based Enviva said in its filing that it has some $2.6 billion in debt and plans to cut about half of it by restructuring its agreements with creditors. The announcement comes two months after Fitch Ratings downgraded Enviva’s default rating following a missed interest payment of $24.4 million. Enviva said its financial woes will impact the construction of a new plant planned for Mississippi. Environmental activists with the Dogwood Alliance cheered the bankruptcy filing, saying the company isn’t as environmentally friendly or transparent as it could be.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

