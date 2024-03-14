A Japanese court says denying same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, but it can’t change the law

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese high court has ruled that denying same-sex marriage is unconstitutional and called for urgent government action to address the lack of any law allowing for such unions. The court does not have the power to overturn the current marriage law, and government offices may continue to deny marriage status to same-sex couples unless the existing law is revised or replaced. The Sapporo High Court ruling Thursday says not allowing same-sex couples to marry and enjoy the same benefits as straight couples violates their fundamental right to have a family. Support for marriage equality has grown among the Japanese public, but the governing Liberal Democratic Party is opposed.

